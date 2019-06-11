ICC World Cup 2019: Bad news for India as injured Shikhar Dhawan ruled out

-
ALSO READ
These gorgeous stadiums in England will host ICC Cricket World Cup matches
ICC World Cup 2019 fixtures: Schedule of who plays whom, when and where
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Things to know about past winners and losers
Here's how India perform in their first matches of ICC Cricket World Cups
From Sachin's 98 to Inzamam's 60: Top 5 knocks in ICC cricket world cups
-
The India cricket team received a serious jolt on Tuesday, with ICC tournament specialist and in-form batsman Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a thumb injury. Opening batsman Dhawan, who had played a brilliant knock of 117 on June 9 in India’s second match of the World Cup, against Australia, despite being hit hard on his left thumb by a nasty Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery, will have to miss the remaining matches of the tournament.
ICC 2019 CWC news here
Dhawan will undergo precautionary scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb. The injury comes as a big setback for India, as the southpaw, considered a big-game player, has an impeccable record in ICC tournaments.
Dhawan had seemed to be in considerable pain throughout his heroic innings 117 off 109 balls which helped India hand Australia a 36-run defeat. This was only the fourth victory for India against Australia in the 37-year history of World Cups. In the second innings of the game, Dhawan could not take the field and was substituted by Ravindra Jadeja throughout the 50 overs.
Talking of Dhawan’s record in ICC tournaments, he had been one of India’s best performers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, too, with two hundreds in the series. He has a total of 6 centuries from ICC tournaments.
Shikhar Dhawan record in tournaments involving 5 or more teams:
|Runs
|Mins
|BF
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Opposition
|Ground
|114
|159
|94
|12
|1
|121.27
|v South Africa
|Cardiff
|102*
|183
|107
|10
|1
|95.32
|v West Indies
|The Oval
|48
|70
|41
|5
|0
|117.07
|v Pakistan
|Birmingham
|68
|140
|92
|6
|1
|73.91
|v Sri Lanka
|Cardiff
|31
|40
|24
|2
|1
|129.16
|v England
|Birmingham
|28
|50
|44
|5
|0
|63.63
|v Bangladesh
|Fatullah
|94
|161
|114
|7
|1
|82.45
|v Sri Lanka
|Fatullah
|10
|12
|13
|2
|0
|76.92
|v Pakistan
|Dhaka
|60
|98
|78
|4
|1
|76.92
|v Afghanistan
|Dhaka
|73
|136
|76
|7
|1
|96.05
|v Pakistan
|Adelaide
|137
|199
|146
|16
|2
|93.83
|v South Africa
|Melbourne
|14
|27
|17
|3
|0
|82.35
|v U.A.E.
|Perth
|9
|17
|14
|1
|0
|64.28
|v West Indies
|Perth
|100
|119
|85
|11
|5
|117.64
|v Ireland
|Hamilton
|4
|27
|20
|1
|0
|20
|v Zimbabwe
|Auckland
|30
|74
|50
|3
|0
|60
|v Bangladesh
|Melbourne
|45
|57
|41
|6
|1
|109.75
|v Australia
|Sydney
|68
|95
|65
|6
|1
|104.61
|v Pakistan
|Birmingham
|125
|198
|128
|15
|1
|97.65
|v Sri Lanka
|The Oval
|78
|130
|83
|12
|1
|93.97
|v South Africa
|The Oval
|46
|67
|34
|7
|1
|135.29
|v Bangladesh
|Birmingham
|21
|42
|22
|4
|0
|95.45
|v Pakistan
|The Oval
|127
|-
|120
|15
|2
|105.83
|v Hong Kong
|Dubai (DSC)
|46
|-
|54
|6
|1
|85.18
|v Pakistan
|Dubai (DSC)
|40
|-
|47
|4
|1
|85.1
|v Bangladesh
|Dubai (DSC)
|114
|-
|100
|16
|2
|114
|v Pakistan
|Dubai (DSC)
|15
|-
|14
|3
|0
|107.14
|v Bangladesh
|Dubai (DSC)
|8
|23
|12
|1
|0
|66.66
|v South Africa
|Southampton
|117
|163
|109
|16
|0
|107.33
|v Australia
|The Oval
Data credit:espncricinfo.com