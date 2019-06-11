ICC World Cup 2019: Bad news for India as injured Shikhar Dhawan ruled out

JUST IN
BAN vs SL LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Rain threat looms on today's match
Dhawan was hurt by a nasty Coulter-Nile bouncer in India's match against Australia on June 9. Helped by Dhawan's century, India had beaten Australia in that match

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan. Photo: Reuters

The India cricket team received a serious jolt on Tuesday, with ICC tournament specialist and in-form batsman Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 due to a thumb injury. Opening batsman Dhawan, who had played a brilliant knock of 117 on June 9 in India’s second match of the World Cup, against Australia, despite being hit hard on his left thumb by a nasty Nathan Coulter-Nile delivery, will have to miss the remaining matches of the tournament.

Dhawan will undergo precautionary scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb. The injury comes as a big setback for India, as the southpaw, considered a big-game player, has an impeccable record in ICC tournaments.

Dhawan had seemed to be in considerable pain throughout his heroic innings 117 off 109 balls which helped India hand Australia a 36-run defeat. This was only the fourth victory for India against Australia in the 37-year history of World Cups. In the second innings of the game, Dhawan could not take the field and was substituted by Ravindra Jadeja throughout the 50 overs.

Talking of Dhawan’s record in ICC tournaments, he had been one of India’s best performers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, too, with two hundreds in the series. He has a total of 6 centuries from ICC tournaments.

Shikhar Dhawan record in tournaments involving 5 or more teams:

Runs Mins BF 4s 6s SR Opposition Ground
114 159 94 12 1 121.27 v South Africa Cardiff
102* 183 107 10 1 95.32 v West Indies The Oval
48 70 41 5 0 117.07 v Pakistan Birmingham
68 140 92 6 1 73.91 v Sri Lanka Cardiff
31 40 24 2 1 129.16 v England Birmingham
28 50 44 5 0 63.63 v Bangladesh Fatullah
94 161 114 7 1 82.45 v Sri Lanka Fatullah
10 12 13 2 0 76.92 v Pakistan Dhaka
60 98 78 4 1 76.92 v Afghanistan Dhaka
73 136 76 7 1 96.05 v Pakistan Adelaide
137 199 146 16 2 93.83 v South Africa Melbourne
14 27 17 3 0 82.35 v U.A.E. Perth
9 17 14 1 0 64.28 v West Indies Perth
100 119 85 11 5 117.64 v Ireland Hamilton
4 27 20 1 0 20 v Zimbabwe Auckland
30 74 50 3 0 60 v Bangladesh Melbourne
45 57 41 6 1 109.75 v Australia Sydney
68 95 65 6 1 104.61 v Pakistan Birmingham
125 198 128 15 1 97.65 v Sri Lanka The Oval
78 130 83 12 1 93.97 v South Africa The Oval
46 67 34 7 1 135.29 v Bangladesh Birmingham
21 42 22 4 0 95.45 v Pakistan The Oval
127 - 120 15 2 105.83 v Hong Kong Dubai (DSC)
46 - 54 6 1 85.18 v Pakistan Dubai (DSC)
40 - 47 4 1 85.1 v Bangladesh Dubai (DSC)
114 - 100 16 2 114 v Pakistan Dubai (DSC)
15 - 14 3 0 107.14 v Bangladesh Dubai (DSC)
8 23 12 1 0 66.66 v South Africa Southampton
117 163 109 16 0 107.33 v Australia The Oval

Data credit:espncricinfo.com
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 14:02 IST

