IND vs AFG Asia Cup Super Four Live: India play for pride against Afghans

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super Four Live Updates: India, led by Rohit Sharma would be up against Afghanistan in their last encounter of the Asia Cup 2022. Both teams remain winless in Super Four

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav score match winning fifties against Hong Kong.
India face Afghanistan tonight in Asia Cup 2022
The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma and coached by one of the best Rahul Dravid, would be up against Afghanistan in its last encounter of the Asia Cup 2022. The Indian team remain winless in the Super Four stage of the tournament having topped the Group Stage. 

Afghanistan on the other hand have been winless too but they have played two very good games and almost won both of them. In both the matches, they were not the fancied side and they are coming into this game without even a day’s rest after a crunch clash against Pakistan. Hence, they will be more motivated to land their first win on India in any form of cricket. 


The toss between India captain Rohit Sharma and his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Nabi will take place at 07:00 pm IST and 06:00 pm Local Time at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A skipper winning it would look to field first. 

Ind vs Afg Asia Cup 2022: How will the teams shape up?

India face a lot of problems, which include not being able to play five proper bowlers and not being able to decide between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. To sort this out, it seems that they will play Deepak Chahar tonight and Dinesh Karthik as well. 

As for Afghanistan, their main bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi was taken to the cleaners by Naseem Shah and thus his confidence might be very down. It would be interesting to see how makes a comeback if he is played. The rest of the team might remain the same as the one that played against Pakistan. 

India Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda/Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar/Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, FazalHaq Farooqi

Asia Cup 2022 India vs Afghanistan Live Updates: Catch all the updates from every happening on the field during India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 live here

