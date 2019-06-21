IND vs AFG Preview ICC CWC 2019: Will Pant find place in India playing 11?

Virat Kohli-led India cricket team will look to consolidate its strong position in the as they face minnows Afghanistan cricket team in a lopsided contest at the on Saturday. India are at the fourth spot in with 7 points in 4 matches while Afghanistan are languishing at the bottom without any victory in their kitty.

India received a jolt ahead of the match as in-form opener was ruled out of the World Cup 2019 after sustaining injury on his thumb in the match against Australia where he smashed a brilliant century. Rishabh Pant, who was brought as cover for Dhawan, will replace him in the squad. may also be given a shot at batting up the order against Afghanistan. Adding to India's woes, there was an injury scare, too, as all-rounder Vijay Shankar was hit on toe by Jasprit Bumrah's yorker during practice session. However, to Kohli's relief, he did not sustain any serious injury. could be in so as to make him acccustomed to the conditions as India will be facing West Indies and England post this clash.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have a brittle batting line-up that gets wrapped up easily if there is early collapse. The team was wrapped up for 125 runs against South Africa but they fought well against England while chasing 398-run target --playing their quota of 50 overs for the first time in the tournament and scoring 247/8 runs. Gubadin's team may draw some confidence from their previous match but facing India would be a tough challenge, especially after they thrashed Pakistan at the Old Trafford.

Afghanistan's star player, Rashid Khan, will look to bounce back after he was attacked by England batsman, conceding 110 runs in 9 overs, the most expensive for a bowler in World Cups so far.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah and skipper Gulbadin Naib will have to yet again shoulder responsibility for the batting.

India will be high on confidence after the match against Pakistan as the entire batting and bowling unit worked hand-in-hand adn not to forget Roht Sharma's brilliant 140 runs off 113 balls and Virat Kohli's 77 runs that set the stage for a massive total of 336 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would be handy for Kohli but the main bowling attack will depend on and Mohammad Shami, who is likely to play.

playing 11 prediction India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, (C), Vijay Shankar/ Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan playing 11: Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ali Zadran, Aftab Alam/ Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi/ Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 28: India vs Afghanistan Live streaming details Date and Day: June 22, 2019, Saturday. Place: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Time: 3:00 pm IST, 13:30 am local time The World Cup 2019 India vs Afghanistan match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 India vs Afghanistan match will be available on Hotstar.