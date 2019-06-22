JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019, Ind vs Afg Live score: Shami to replace Bhuvi in playing 11

Both the teams have played each other only twice. In 2014, India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets in Dhaka.

BS Web Team 

Virat Kohli with Rishabh Pant, ICC World Cup 2019
In today’s first match of ICC cricket world Cup 2019, India cricket team will be looking to come out with yet another commanding performance and continue their winning run when they take on Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have just not been unable to recreate the magic they did in the World Cup Qualifiers and Asia Cup last year, and have faced five defeats in as many games so far. Talking about the India playing 11, Shankar’s selection will hugely depend on his fitness while Shami will replace injured Bhuveshwar Kumar.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here 
 
India vs Afghanistan Head to head
 
Both the teams have played each other only twice. In 2014, India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets in Dhaka. In 2018, a second-string India played out a tie against an inspired Afghanistan in Dubai.
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Afghanistan LIVE score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 28: Ind vs Afg LIVE streaming
 
India vs Afghanistan world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Ind vs Afg cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs Afghanistan LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

