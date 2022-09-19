IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of PCA Stadium, Mohali

Aaron Finch-led have travelled all the way from down under for just a three-match T20I series against . The first game of that three-match series begins at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh.

The Australian side is without the services of its three ace players in David Warner, Mitch Marsh and Mitchell Starc while have almost all their main players ready for selection.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Pitch Report

Over the years, the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali has favoured the fast bowlers and shot-making has also been very easy. A similar wicket is expected for this game as well.

Ind vs Aus 1st T20I Mohali weather report

The weather is going to remain hot and humid in Mohali which is an invitation for dew, so there is going to be a lot of dew. The humidity will increase from 64% at 07:00 pm IST and get up to 76% at 11:00 pm IST.

First vs T20I will begin at 07:30 pm IST on September 20, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and can also be watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.

When and where would the IND vs AUS 1st T20I occur?

The first T20I match between India and would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time on September 20, 2022, at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali, Chandigarh.

Where can people watch 1st T20I Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Rohit Sharma's India take on Aaron Finch-led Australia Live and Exclusive on Star Sports Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today's match can be Live Streamed on the Hotstar app and its website.