IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of PCA Stadium, Mohali

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather update from Arun Jaitley stadium
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Pitch report, weather, dew update of Barabati Stadium
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of YSR Reddy Stadium
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of M Chinnaswamy Stadium
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
-
Aaron Finch-led Australia have travelled all the way from down under for just a three-match T20I series against India. The first game of that three-match series begins at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh.
The Australian side is without the services of its three ace players in David Warner, Mitch Marsh and Mitchell Starc while India have almost all their main players ready for selection.
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Pitch Report
Over the years, the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali has favoured the fast bowlers and shot-making has also been very easy. A similar wicket is expected for this game as well.
Ind vs Aus 1st T20I Mohali weather report
The weather is going to remain hot and humid in Mohali which is an invitation for dew, so there is going to be a lot of dew. The humidity will increase from 64% at 07:00 pm IST and get up to 76% at 11:00 pm IST.
ZIM vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming
First India vs Australia T20I will begin at 07:30 pm IST on September 20, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and can also be watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
When and where would the IND vs AUS 1st T20I occur?
The first T20I match between India and Australia would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time on September 20, 2022, at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali, Chandigarh.
Where can people watch India vs Australia 1st T20I Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Aaron Finch-led Australia Live and Exclusive on Star Sports Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs Australia match can be Live Streamed on the Hotstar app and its website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor