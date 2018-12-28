Ind vs Aus 3rd Test: Bumrah grabs six as India dismiss Australia for 151

-
ALSO READ
Ind vs Aus 1st T20: Slower ball was our ploy: Stoinis on Karthik's wicket
India vs Australia 1st T20: Aus beat Ind by 4 runs in a last-over thriller
To hell with the nets, boys need rest, says Shastri after Australia win
India beat Australia by 31 runs in first test at Adelaide, take 1-0 lead
India vs Australia 2nd T20: Rain snatches chance from India to level series
-
Paceman Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6-33 as Australia were dismissed for 151 in their first innings after tea on day three of the third test on Friday in reply to India's declared total of 443 for seven.
Australia fell 93 runs short of making India bat again on a steamy afternoon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but captain Virat Kohli did not enforce the follow-on.
India's batsmen will look to build on a 292-run lead before turning to their bowlers to seal victory and a 2-1 lead before the final of the four-test series in Sydney.
After resuming on 145 for seven after tea, Australia added just six runs as they lost their last three wickets, with Bumrah dismissing captain Tim Paine for 22, and tail-enders Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood for ducks.