Ind vs Eng 1st Test, day 2: Can Kohli overcome Anderson scare at Edgbaston?

On the Day 2 of first Test match, India will look to get England’s last wicket early after the start of play and then come up with spirited batting performance to get an upper hand at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham today. After a sub-par first two session on Day 1 India bounced back brilliantly after a spirited fielding by to remove in the final session picking 6 wickets. Ashwin’s bowling was the highlight of Day 1 as he picked 4 wickets and he will look to get his 5th scalp on day 2. On the other hand, Indian batsmen would look to take advantage of the pitch which looked like a typical sub-continent wicket as the wicket which doesn’t have bounce and starting turning from Day 1.

How Virat Kohli’s inspired fielding effort reduce England to 285/9 from 216/3



At 216/3 England were cruising and it seems they will get past 400- runs marks as was looking set to get a big with Jonny Bairstow at the other ens. But a brilliant piece of fielding from Kohli saw the England skipper getting run-out for 80. Root tried to steal a second runoff Ravichandran Ashwin but Kohli ran quickly, picked up the ball and threw it in one swift motion to knock down the stumps with a direct hit. Jonny Bairstow also followed his captain as he chopped on Umesh Yadav delivery onto the wicket and England were not able to recover from the two quick blow after the tea. Ashwin kept things tight and get the two crucial wickets of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Read Day 1 session by session report here



Will India miss at Number 3?



Cheteshwar Pujara’s poor form in recent past prompted to exclude him from the playing 11. But the player-- Shikhar Dhawan—who was preferred over him is also not in the best of his form as he get a pair in the practice game against Essex and also have a very dismal record overseas, averaging only 24. However, Pujara form is also a concern as he didn’t score a half century during the first class summer. He has managed only 172 runs in six matches at an average of 14.33 for Yorkshire. He scored a mere 35 against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, and in the practice game at Chelmsford, he managed 1 and 23. In 2014, too, Pujara had has a poor series with a score of 222 in five matches at 22.20. But given Dhawan’s weakness against the moving ball, Pujara would have been much better choice.

vs Anderson: Who will edge past this time



All eyes will be on Virat vs Anderson battle when Indian skipper come out to bat today. India's struggles with the bat on their last tour of England four years ago was reflected by Kohli's patchy form in their 3-1 series defeat. Kohli was dismissed four times by Anderson in 2014 Test series and it would be interesting to see who come victorious in this battle.

India's record at Edgbaston cricket ground

When it comes to Edgbaston, there is nothing but painful memories for the Indian cricket team, as far as Test cricket is concerned. India's record at Edgbaston is exceptionally poor with five losses in six Tests stretching back to 1967. The last time India played a Test match at this venue was in 2011 and it was a masterclass from England opener Alastair Cook that guided the hosts to victory.

This time around Virat Kohli must avoid the mistakes made while picking the playing eleven like he did in the previous overseas tour to South Africa. There, the team management had backed an in-form Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane. This time around, an in-form KL Rahul is bidding for a spot. Both Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have maintained that as a third-choice opener, Rahul must wait for his chance. But the fit-again batsman's fine form might just compel them.



When and where to watch England vs India, 1st Test 2018, Day 2



Match date: 1 August - 5 August 2018



Match timing: 3:30 pm (IST), 10:00 am (GMT), 11:00 am (Local time)



Match venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, England



1st Test 2018 live streaming details



1st Test match will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. second T20Is will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream India vs England 1st match on Tatasky mobile app.

India vs England head-to-head comparison in Test matches



Total



Matches played: 117



India won: 25



England won: 43



Drawn: 49



In England



Matches played: 57



India won: 6



England won: 30



Drawn: 21



Here is some ahead of India vs England 1st test Day 2:



Root fastest batsmen to reach 6,000 runs in Test cricket: England captain became the fastest batsman to 6,000 Test runs in terms of time from his debut when he reached the landmark on Day 1 of the first Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. A streaky four off-spinner saw the 27-year-old Root to the 40 runs he had needed to reach 6,000. Root got to the landmark in five years and 231 days of his Test career, surpassing former England captain Alastair Cook's mark of five years and 339 days.

Fewest days from debut to 6000 Test runs





Name of the player Number of days from debut Joe Root 2058 Alastair Cook 2168 Kevin Peterson 2192 David Warner 2216 Andrew Strauss 2410 Graeme Smith 2479

Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving yet another milestone. Virat Kohli is set to become 13th Indian cricketer to score 1,000-runs against England. The Indian skipper has 977 runs to his name at an average of 44.40 against England and he is just 23 runs short of achieving this feat. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 2535 runs against England. He scored seven centuries and 13 half-centuries at an average of 51.73.

Most Runs against England by an Indian Player





Name of the player Runs scored against England Sachin Tendulkar 2535 Sunil Gavaskar 2483 Rahul Dravid 1950 Gundappa Viswanath 1880 Dilip Vengsarkar 1589 Kapil Dev 1355 Mohammad Azharuddin 1278 Vijay Manjrekar 1181 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 1157 Farokh Engineer 1113 Cheteshwar Pujara 1061 Ravi Shastri 1026

England opening batsman Keaton Jennings sees nothing wrong in Virat Kohli's buoyant celebration, after the India captain ran out his opposite number, Joe Root. "I suppose the best players in the world make those lucky breaks or have them go in their favour," he said. "That's the way it is. I've made an error, misjudged the ball, and it's ended up in my stumps."Mohammed Shami was easily the best Indian fast bowler on Day 1of the first Test between India and England at Edgbaston. Shami, who returned to the Indian side on Wednesday after a gap of over six months, ends the day’s play with a figures of 2 for 64 from a staggering 19 overs that he bowled on day 1. Back among the wickets and satisfied with his performance on a slow pitch, Shami said all the bowlers did well to stick to their line and lengths to reduce the hosts to 285 for 9 at stumps. "The pitch is a little slow, there is hard work for sure, we had to maintain a good line and length all day. It was a little tough at the start because the pitch was slow and a little damp. By the evening, though, it became better. As a bowling unit, we did well after they were 216/3," pointed out Shami.