- Walgreens defers Boots UK sale; Reliance to look for other opportunities
- Scottish government seeks independence vote in October 2023
- Activists criticise G7's $4.5-bn pledge to fight global hunger
- Delhi Police gets four-day remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair
- GST Council clears proposal to remove tax exemptions on some items
- Agnipath scheme: A burgeoning pension bill is the govt's big headache
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Updates: India look to seal series under Pandya
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates from the second T20I of the two-match series between Hardik Pandya's men in blue and Andy Balbarnie's men in green
Topics
India vs Ireland | India cricket team | Ireland Cricket Team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Harry Tector will play a crucial role for Ireland in the second T20I vs India. Photo: (Twitter/ irelandcricket)
The Indian team registered a compelling victory against Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series being played in Dublin. Now they are aiming for a 2-0 victory against the green brigade. India were phenomenal on the field, be it batting, bowling or even fielding.
Ireland on the other hand were good with the bat, they even did well to get quick wickets. But as for the limited opportunities that they had, they could have gotten better off the Indian team but were not able to. Now, though in the second game, they would be looking to get better and make the best use of the home conditions to try and level the series, and if not, at least put up a good show.
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will begin at 09:00 pm IST and 04:30 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Hardik Pandya and his counterpart from Ireland, Andy Balbarnie would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 08:30 pm IST and 04:00 pm Local Time.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like
Sanju Samson will most likely be included in the playing 11 of India in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad who is suffering from a calf strain. Other than him, Harshal Patel, if he is fit, will most likely replace Umran Malik, who got a chance in the last game, but was way more expensive than expected.
As for Ireland, they can get Curtis Campher back in place of Conor Olphert, who too was unimpressive.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/ Harshal Patel
Ireland Predicted Playing 11
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert/ Curtis Campher
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Pitch Report
The pitches in Ireland are swing friendly and help the fast bowlers. It will be difficult for batters to play through the line. Thus the captain winning the toss would be looking to field first.
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Dublin Weather Report
The weather is going to remain pleasant and mostly the skies will be covered with clouds with the sun playing hide and seek for the most part of the day.
The humidity will be 60% and the temperature will hover around 19 and 17 Degree Celsius during the match hours of 04:30 pm to 08:30 pm Local Time.
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details
The 2nd T20I match would start at 09:00 pm IST at The Village, Dublin. This match between India and Ireland can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Updates: Catch Hardik Pandya’s men take on Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland at The Village in Dublin the second T20I of the two match series between India and Ireland.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh