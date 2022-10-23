IND vs PAK Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

-
ALSO READ
T20 World Cup IND vs PAK preview: Favourite rivals collide at iconic MCG
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of YSR Reddy Stadium
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Pitch report, weather, dew update of Barabati Stadium
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather update from Arun Jaitley stadium
KKR vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
-
Live Streaming of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game is going to be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app in India. The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Star Sports Network on their television sets.
There is a threat of rain looming large on the game which is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST and 07:00 pm Local Time at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
IND vs PAK t20 World Cup Live Streaming
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup will begin at 01:30 pm IST on October 23, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
When and where would Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup match occur?
The T20 World Cup match of the Super 12 stage between India and Pakistan will begin at 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.
How can people watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan Live and Exclusive on Star Sports Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match can be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and its website.
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Pitch Report
The MCG in Melbourne has had sporting pitches, but because of the large dimension of the ground, most of the time, totals as big as 160-170 in the T20I game turned out to be defendable. Also, it has rained continuously for a week or so in Melbourne. Therefore the dampness in the wicket and the cloudiness of the environment will help the pace bowlers.
Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Melbourne weather report
The weather in Melbourne has been predicted to be rainy. In fact, Accuweather has also released a flood warning. Though the chances of rain from 07:00 pm Local time onward is less than 20%, it would rain prior to it. Getting a complete 40-over match is going to be a difficult prospect.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 09:38 IST