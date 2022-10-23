IND vs PAK Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

Live Streaming of the T20 World Cup 2022 game is going to be available on the Disney Plus app in India. The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Network on their television sets.

There is a threat of rain looming large on the game which is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST and 07:00 pm Local Time at the iconic Cricket Ground in .

IND vs PAK t20 World Cup Live Streaming

T20 World Cup will begin at 01:30 pm IST on October 23, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the app and watched Live and Exclusive on the Network on TV in India.

When and where would Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup match occur?

The T20 World Cup match of the Super 12 stage between India and Pakistan will begin at 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time on October 23, 2022, at the Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

How can people watch T20 World Cup match Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan Live and Exclusive on Network on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match can be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus app and its website.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Pitch Report

The MCG in Melbourne has had sporting pitches, but because of the large dimension of the ground, most of the time, totals as big as 160-170 in the T20I game turned out to be defendable. Also, it has rained continuously for a week or so in Melbourne. Therefore the dampness in the wicket and the cloudiness of the environment will help the pace bowlers.

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Melbourne weather report

The weather in Melbourne has been predicted to be rainy. In fact, Accuweather has also released a flood warning. Though the chances of rain from 07:00 pm Local time onward is less than 20%, it would rain prior to it. Getting a complete 40-over match is going to be a difficult prospect.