IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

would love to forget the whitewash against the New Zealand cricket team and take on in the first one day international of the 3-match series at Dharamshala. South Africa, on the other hand, will be pumped up after crushing the might Australia 3-0 in their home series.

The Indian team led by will have an uphill task at their hands when they face led South Africa. makes a come back to the squad, so does This series will be followed by IPL 2020. Players will have to show their best to stake a claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

1st ODI predicted playing 11

India tentative playing 11: (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa tentative playing 11: (C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj.

When and where to watch 1st ODI Live

Date: March 12, 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 1:30 pm (IST)

Toss Timing: 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

1st ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1.