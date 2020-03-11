IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

-
India cricket team would love to forget the whitewash against the New Zealand cricket team and take on South Africa cricket team in the first one day international of the 3-match series at Dharamshala. South Africa, on the other hand, will be pumped up after crushing the might Australia 3-0 in their home series.
The Indian team led by Virat Kohli will have an uphill task at their hands when they face Quinton de Kock led South Africa. Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes a come back to the squad, so does Hardik Pandya. This series will be followed by IPL 2020. Players will have to show their best to stake a claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI predicted playing 11
India tentative playing 11: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj.
When and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live
Date: March 12, 2020 (Thursday)
Time: 1:30 pm (IST)
Toss Timing: 1:00 pm IST
Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1.