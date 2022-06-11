IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

-
The South African team will be looking to make it 2-0 when they take on India in the second T20I at teeth Baarabati Stadium in Cuttack, Orissa. They have already taken a 1-0 lead courtesy of a record 212-run chase which they completed with five balls to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like
A lot of changes are not expected in both the Playing 11s even though thhe Indian side lost the game badly. South Africa won’t be able to make a lot of changes either as Aiden Markram, a sure shot entry into the Playing 11 has still not recovered from Covid 19.
Thus in all probability both the teams would go in with the same playing 11 that played in the first match.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa Predicted Playing 11
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
IPL 2022 India vs South Africa 1st T20I Toss Timing and Details
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between India skipper Rishabh Pant and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST and 1300 hrs GMT.
India Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
South Africa Squad
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs
