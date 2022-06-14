IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of YSR Reddy Stadium

It's a do-or-die game for India as they face South Africa in the third T20I of the five-match series. From here onwards, India can not simply afford to lose this match as it would put them out of context for the remaining two games of the series.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Pitch Report

It has been a low-scoring affair in the two T20Is that have been played here so far. India beat Sri Lanka in 2016 while they were beaten by Australia in 2019 where the Aussies chased down 127 in a thrilling encounter where in the last over, Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins managed to score 14 off Umesh Yadav.

The pitch is not a batter’s paradise for sure, but hoping that it would be fresh since not a lot of cricket has been played here, it would still be good enough to chalk out a nice match-up between ball and bat and anything around 150-160 could be chased.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Weather Report

Coastal areas on the east coast of India are always very humid. As was seen in Cuttack in the last game, the humidity will be very high in this one too with it crossing the 85% mark by 11:00 pm on matchday. The temperatures, however, will remain in the low thirties and there would be a bit of cloud cover too. Dew is expected to fall in large amounts and hence a captain winning the toss would look to bowl first.

