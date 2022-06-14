IND vs SA 3rd T20I Preview: Series on the line, its do-or-die for India

South Africa produced two very professional and classy performances in the first two games. There is no doubt that they got the advantage of batting second on wickets that changed with dew, but to chase down 212 in the first game and then come back from 29/3 in the Powerplay to chase down 150 in the second match are not feats that are achieved daily against a quality bowling attack like India.

India on the other hand missed crucial opportunities in both the games and as a result, they had to suffer defeats. In the first game, Shreyas Iyer dropped a sitter of Rassie van der Dussen when the batter was struggling big time and it was only after that drop that the Proteas batter went all out and won them the game. Similarly in the second game, the Indian team couldn't get going with the bat and managed only 148 after crossing the 100-run mark in the13th over itself.

Now, the series is on the line and India have no other option but to win this game and stay relevant in the series as a loss in this game would lead to Proteas pocketing yet another T20I series against India in India.

India need to make changes on and off the field

The Indian team need to think out of the box and if Ruturaj Gaikwad is unable to get going, Deepak Hooda, who has been in great form having scored more than 400 runs in the recently concluded IPL, need to be given the chance. Rishabh pant himself needs to take the lead and open the innings for his team alongside Ishan Kishan while letting Hooda come in at three followed by Shreyas Iyer.

In the bowling department too, Umran Malik and his raw pace could do wonders and now that it is a do-or-die match, he needs to be played and given the right field and right amount of confidence to bowl his best. When he is at his best, IPL 2022 is evidence of how he can single-handedly destroy the batting lineups.



ALSO READ - IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of YSR Reddy Stadium

South Africa need to be consistent in their approach

On the other hand, South Africa have not been consistent in picking their Playing 11. Quinton de Kock, who showed such class in the IPL 2022 and was even the highest individual scorer with 140 against KKR, was kept out of the Playing 11 and Reeza Hendricks, who has so far not played even a single match-winning knock in his career, was given preference ahead of him. That did not make any sense.

It is therefore important that Temba Bavuma and Mark Boucher are thorough in their planning and play their best possible 11 without experimenting too much and consiestnly give the confidence to match winners like de Kock.

When and Where the match would take place?

The match would be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and would begin at 07:00 pm IST.

What to expect from the pitch and both teams?

The pitch has remained a wicket that will provide low-scoring thrillers and nothing much different is expected of it in this game either. Both the teams would be looking to their spinners and the bowlers that can change pace easily to become the torch bearer for them in this match and lead them to a victory.