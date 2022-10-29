IND vs SA T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs South Africa at Perth

The Indian team would be up against South Africa in an all-important clash at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. The temperatures and playing conditions are going to be very different at the Optus compareD to what Indi have experienced in their previous two games in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. Thus it might as well affect the team selection.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and South Africa would look like

With Rahul Dravid as coach and as captain, one thing that comes in a side is stability and therefore to expect a change in the Indian side would be too much. Some experts are saying that Yuzvendra Chahal might come in place of Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing 11. But, the South African side is filled with left-handers and hence taking Ashwin out would not be a wise decision and hence unlikely to be made. Other than that, expecting Rishabh Pant in the side in place of KL Rahul is also too early.

As for South Africa, they will go with four searing fats bowlers in Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell and either Marco Jansen or Lungi Ngidi, with Jansen being a preference as he bowls left-arm pace which has troubled the Indian top order. Keshav Maharaj with his left arm orthodox would be the lone spinner in the team and Tabraiz Shamsi would have to sit out.

India predicted playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa predicted playing 11

(wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Marco Jansen

T20 World Cup Toss Timing and Details

T20 World Cup match will begin at 04:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper and his Proteas counterpart Temba Bavuma would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 04:00 pm IST.

India T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks