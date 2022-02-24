- Indian embassy in Ukraine issues fresh advisory as martial law imposed
IND vs SL 1st T20I Live: With another clean sweep in mind, India take on Sl
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: While India are currently the number one ranked T20I side in the world, Sri Lanka are ranked 9th
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Team India hit the ground running as they gear up for the IND v SL T20I series. Photo:@BCCI
IND vs SL Live Score: India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-match T20I series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, which is the venue for today's game.
The match will mark the first series as Rohit Sharma in charge of all three formats and the Indian captain would want to utilise this opportunity to continue his run as undefeated full-time captain of India. Since him taking over the captaincy full time from Virat Kohli, the Mumbaikar has not lost even a single game out of the nine he has played so far.
While India is currently the number one ranked T20I side in the world, Sri Lanka is coming on the back of a 1-4 drubbing against Australia away from home and are ranked ninth in the team rankings even below Afghanistan.
Even in the head to head contest, the Lankan Tigers are far behind the Indian team having won only seven matches out of the 22 played between the two with India winning 14 and one match getting washed out.
There are many unknown players in the Sri Lankan lineup that the Indian audiences and even players might not be aware of and one of them is Jeffery Vandersay, the leg spinner who rose to prominence in the recently concluded LPL 2021-22 and Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series
Toss
The toss for the game would take place at 06:30 pm IST between Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanaka.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (C), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11
Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara
