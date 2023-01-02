IND vs SL 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather forecast, live streaming details

It’s a new year and new beginnings for Team India as they would be under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy in the T20I series against Sri Lanka which begins on January 3, 2023. The first match takes place at the in .

While India will be looking to set its permutation and combination straight, the Wankhede pitch offers a lot of scoring opportunities to the batters.

1st T20i Pitch Report

The pitch is red soil pitch and offers true bounce in white ball games. It provides an opportunity to the batters to trust the bounce and go for their shots. There is a hint of swing early on courtesy of the sea breeze. But if the batting team braves out the early 3-4 overs, they could get 170 on the board easily.

IND vs SL 1st T20I Weather Forecast

There are no chances of rain in the evening in and hence a full game is in sight. But there will be a lot of dew without any doubt. The dew point is 17 degrees celsius while the humidity will be around 61%, far better than in the summers.

Ind vs Sl 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

The first T20I match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the in . It will be telecast Live on Star Sports Network. People can also watch the match on the go on their laptops and mobile phones via the Hotstar mobile application and its website.