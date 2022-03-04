- Wheat spikes to fresh 14-year high on deepening global shortage fears
- India at risk as record cooking oil prices threaten surging food inflation
- Mehul Kothari suggests buying Wipro, Hindustan Petroleum; Here's why
- Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread strategy on Chambal Fertilisers
- Stocks to Watch: Voda Idea, Wockhardt, KEC Intl, Tata Motors, Pharma, PSBs
- Stocks to Watch: Voda Idea, Wockhardt, KEC Intl, Tata Motors, Pharma, PSBs
- Market LIVE updates: Sensex tanks 750 pts, Nifty below 16,300; Banks drag
- Market LIVE updates: Sensex tanks 750 pts, Nifty below 16,300; Banks drag
- Russia-Ukraine conflict: Another Indian student shot in Kyiv, hospitalised
IND vs SL 1st Test Live Updates: India bat first in Kohli's 100th Test
This match has been built up as 'Kohli's 100th Test' and as such many former legends have made videos congratulating the Indian batting Maestro. This also marks the 300th Test for Sri Lanka.
Topics
India cricket team | Sri Lanka cricket team | India vs Sri Lanka
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Team India ahead of the first Test vs Sri Lanka. Photo: @BCCI
India vs Sri Lanka Toss Update: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss once again and decided to bat first in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Test also marks the 100th Test of former India captain Virat Kohli.
This match has been built up as ‘Kohli’s 100th Test’ and as such many former legends have made videos congratulating the Indian batting Maestro. This by the way also marks the 300th Test for the Sri Lankan team.
India vs Sri Lanka Mohali Pitch Report
The pitch at IS Bindra Stadium of the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali has always been helpful to the pace bowlers, offering a decent amount of pace and bounce on the first three days.
Because of the pace, bounce and carry it offers, the batters are also able to play on the rise shots and are able to play through the line as well, trusting the bounce of the wicket. In the 1st India vs Sri Lanka Test, the pitch is likely to remain the same.
Ind vs Sl Chandigarh Weather Update and Toss
The Weather of Mohali for the five days of the Test is conducive for playing cricket. However on the first day i.e. Friday, March 04th, there are 1% chances of rain and there will be 54% cloud cover. On Sunday, March 06th, which would be the third day of the Test, once again there are 1% chances of rain with up t0 96% cloud cover and also chances of thunderstorms later in the day.
India Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Jayant Yadav
Sri Lanka Playing 11
Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal (vc), Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
India Squad:
Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Srikar Bharat, Saurabh Kumar
Sri Lanka Squad:
Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera
Catch all the Live Updates from Day-1 of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test here
Catch all the Live Updates from Day-1 of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh