IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather report of Dharamsala

The India cricket team will be taking on the Sri Lanka cricket team in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series on February 27 i.e. today at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST and would be telecasted Live on Star Sports Network and can also be Live Streamed through the Hotstar application on smartphones.ALSO READ: IND vs SL Prediction 3rd T20I: Toss, India & Sri Lanka Playing 11 at HPCA
When and Where would India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, 2022 take place?
Third India vs Sri Lanka T20I 2022 would be played on February 27 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST
Where can people watch Ind vs Sl 3rd T20I Live and Exclusive?
The third IND vs SL T20I can be watched Live on Star Sports Network on TV and can also be streamed online through the Hotstar application for both Android and IOS users of the smartphone and Tablets.
How is today's weather at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala?
The temperatures at the HPCA Stadium will remain in the single digits for today's match as well with the highest temperature during the game time of 07:00 pm to 10:30 pm would be 08 degrees Celsius while the lowest would be 06 degrees Celsius. The cloud cover would also however be less than 10% throughout the game and humidity would also be less than 40%.
What is the pitch report for today's India vs Sri Lanka match?
The pitch in the 2nd T20I at Dharamsala was a belter and since the third T20I would also be played at the same pitch, a high scoring encounter is expected in this game too, especially if Sri Lanka bat as well as they did in the last game. The pitch had grass on it, but it worked towards holding it from breaking more than assisting movement off the pitch.
