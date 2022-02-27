IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather report of Dharamsala

The will be taking on the in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series on February 27 i.e. today at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST and would be telecasted Live on Network and can also be Live Streamed through the application on smartphones.

Third T20I 2022 would be played on February 27 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match would begin at 07:00 pm IST

The third IND vs SL T20I can be watched Live on Network on TV and can also be streamed online through the application for both Android and IOS users of the smartphone and Tablets.

The temperatures at the HPCA Stadium will remain in the single digits for today's match as well with the highest temperature during the game time of 07:00 pm to 10:30 pm would be 08 degrees Celsius while the lowest would be 06 degrees Celsius. The cloud cover would also however be less than 10% throughout the game and humidity would also be less than 40%.

The pitch in the 2nd T20I at Dharamsala was a belter and since the third T20I would also be played at the same pitch, a high scoring encounter is expected in this game too, especially if Sri Lanka bat as well as they did in the last game. The pitch had grass on it, but it worked towards holding it from breaking more than assisting movement off the pitch.