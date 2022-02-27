IND vs SL Prediction 3rd T20I: Toss, India & Sri Lanka Playing 11 at HPCA

Team India would take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Daharam shala today i.e. February 27, 2022. While India would look to continue its winning juggernaut under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who has now won 11 games on a trot in all formats combined, Sri Lanka would play for pride.



India also have their eyes on the record 12th consecutive T20I win which would put them on the top of the table jointly with Afghanistan for the highest number of consecutive wins in T20Is by Test-playing nations.

Ind vs Sl Toss Timing

The toss is going to play an important role in today's match as India captain would want to win yet another toss and give his bowlers another chance to get the white ball swinging right from the word go. For that matter, his counterpart Dasun Shanaka would also want his express pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara, who, even while bowling in the second innings were able to get the ball talking, to experience what a fresh pitch might offer.

The toss in today's game, which would be the third T20I of the series between India and Sri Lanka, would take place at 06:30 pm IST while the match start time is 07:00 pm IST.

Here's how the Playing 11 of the two teams could look like

The Indian tame will be making wholesome changes in the playing 11, one of which will be a forced change due to the head injury to who was hit on the helmet by Lahiru Kumara. Other than him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal might be rested too to give chances to Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan and either Ravi Bishnoi or Kuldeep Yadav. would take the place of as the opener.

Sri Lanka could make two changes to the playing 11 too with Niroshan Dickwella coming in for Kamil Mishara and Jeffery Vandersay getting back in place of Binura Fernando

India Predicted Playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, (C), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi / Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara