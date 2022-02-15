IND vs WI 1st T20I Preview: With changed unit, Pollard aims Windies rebound

The West Indies team, after a 3-0 rout in the ODI series against India will be up against the same opposition in their much-favoured format- the T20s when they take the field at in Kolkata on February 16 for the first match of the three-match series.

The West Indies team will now have the services of big-hitting Rovman Powell with the bat and would also have the likes of Romario Shepherd and Dominic Drakes available with the ball and their late order hitting prowess.

who suffered a niggle and missed out on the last two ODIs against the would be back leading as well and aim to arrest the downfall in the batting department.

The Indian team on the other hand would be looking to carry on its merry way and the players, buoyed after getting some very handsome remuneration packages in the recently concluded IPL Auction 2022, will be looking to justify that by giving out some brilliant performances.

1st T20I Toss



The toss between India skipper and his West Indian counterpart- would take place at 07:00 pm IST, half an hour earlier than the start of play.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at has always supported the pace bowlers with the light breeze from Hooghly coming in the evening. On most occasions, it has been low and slow as well but over the years has improved to become a decent T220I wicket and hence runs are expected large in number.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Weather Update

There is no forecast of rain for the first t20i between India and the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, there will be a lot of dew no doubt and the amount will keep on increasing as time passes. The humidity will increase from 53% at 7 pm to 60% at 10 pm.

Ind vs WI 1st T20I Playing 11

The Indian team will have new faces in the team in form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan in the bowling department and Venkatesh Iyer in the batting department. Now it will be up to the team management whether it takes the bold decision of opening with Venkatesh Iyer or not.

In terms of bowlers, India would look to go with the trio of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Harshala Patel and would pick either Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi as it has no other spin option in the squad.

India Playing 11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan/Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

The West Indies team on the other hand would look to add the firebrand Rovman Powell to the squad and get him to hit the big time. Also, Shai Hope might lose his place as the openers and Darren Bravo is sure to sit out.

Among bowlers, there would be no Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach and most likely Sheldon Cottrell and Romario Shepherd would replace the duo.

West Indies Playing 11 Prediction

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

India's T20I Squad

(Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies T20I Squad

Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, (Captain), Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh