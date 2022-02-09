JUST IN
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live: West Indies win toss, elect to bowl first

Rohit Sharma led India would look to win this game and take an unassailable lead, while Pollard and Co. will look to bounce back by winning this game and stretch the series to 3rd game

India cricket team | West Indies cricket team | India vs West Indies

New Delhi 

Indian bowler Mohd. Siraj with teammates celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shai Diego Hope during the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
IND vs WI live update: The Indian cricket team is taking on the West Indies cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Indian team lead the three-match series 1-0 after having won the first match by five wickets. 

The West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field first. 

The West Indies team is without the services of thier original skipper Kieron Pollard who is out with a niggle and Nicholas Pooran is leading the side in his absence. The Indian team has made one change and KL Rahul will be opening alongside Rohit Sharma. Ishan Kishan has made way for him. 

Catch all the live updates and scores from this game here. We at BS Web will be taking you through this game as it builds and the action unfolds. 

India Playing 11
 
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
 
West Indies Playing 11 

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein and Kemar Roach

