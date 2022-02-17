IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Playing 11, team combinations & players to watch out

The second T20I between the and the would be a crucial one for the West Indies as it would strive to remain in the hunt of r the series. This series matters a slot for the Men in Maroon given the fact that they have already lost the ODI series by a disappointing 0-3 margin to the hosts.

In the first T20I also, the West Indies unit was not up to the mark and apart from and Kyle Mayers, struggled to get things going with the bat. With the ball too, the fast bowlers were pretty average while the spinners in Roston Chase and Fabian Allen still managed to have some impact.

For India, it is yet another opportunity to seal yet another series under the captaincy of leader Rohit Sharma who has so far won the one T20I and one ODI series played under his captaincy

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India Predicted Playing 11

The Indian team won't be too much inclined to change the winning combination as of yet as its main target would be to get the series in the pocket by winning the second T20I against West Indies and then experiment with the Playing 11 to find suitable candidates.

Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: West Indies Predicted Playing 11

The West Indies on the other hand could do with the inclusion of in place of either Romario Sphered or Odean Smith as both the bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the Indian batters, especially Rohit Sharma.

Predicted Playing 11

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith / Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Key Players to watch out for India

Virat Kohli

The Indian stalwart continues to entice with his brilliant shot-making but has not been able to get his innings to develop and is thus getting bogged down. But the Kohli that people are aware of can't remain quiet for too long and thus the former Indian skipper would be itching to get among the runs.

Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians' batter is steadily but surely establishing his position in the Indian middle order in the limited-overs and his innings in the first T20I where he finished the job for the team has made him a preferred choice for a finisher over Shreyas Iyer. He would want to continue the same form throughout this series.

Ravi Bishnoi

The 21-year-old, who was handed his India cap in the first T20I and also became Player of the match on debut, would be eager to continue his good run as a leg spinner and challenge the might of Yuzvendra Chahal in the limited-overs. With just one spot up for grabs for a leg spinner, it would be interesting to see how much game time does Bishnoi gets and more so to see how he utilises that time to make a place for himself in the Playing 11 when all the stars are available for selection.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Key Players to watch out for West Indies

Rovman Powell

Much was expected from the man who scored a century in his last T20I and was bought at Rs 2.8 crore by Delhi Capitals at this year’s IPL Auction. But Rovman Powell failed to deliver. A crowd-puller all the way, the Jamaican will be itching to get a second go and make sure that his place in the playing 11 is cemented.

Nicholas Pooran

Always a threat against India, Nichola Pooran showed in the first T20I as well that why he was paid so heavily by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the recent IPL Auctions. The left-hander scored 61 off just 43 balls and hit five sixes in his innings. It was courtesy of his innings only that West Indies were able to get past the 150 run mark

Jason Holder

It is strange as to why Jason Holder, the man who won West Indies the series against England, was not played in the first T20I. Maybe West Indies wanted to go in with three spinners, but Holder would have qualified as a pacer in place of the three pacers that played in the first T20I. It is hoped that he would get a go in the second game and thus he is one of the players to watch out for