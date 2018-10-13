Ind vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: India 80/1 at lunch, Shaw scores fifty

-
ALSO READ
Ind Vs WI 1st Test Day 1: India win toss, bat first, lose Rahul cheaply
Ind Vs WI 1st Test: India look to leave behind scars of overseas defeat
Ind Vs WI 1st Test Day 1: Audience in awe of Shaw, India 232/3 at tea
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 2 highlights: Kohli and company run riot against WI
Ind vs WI 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Inevitable win for India, loss for WI
-
Sight to behold: @y_umesh sends stumps flying Is there a better sight than to see a fast bowler steaming and uprooting the timber? Sit back and watch as Umesh Yadav unleashes fury. https://t.co/1YKBe3vsoo #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/oQn62Itovx — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2018 Over 16: Shaw gets a single off Warrican's first delivery, Pujara cuts away the ball for four to square of the wicket, T runs off the over and it's LUNCH!! Over 15: Holder to Shaw, he gets a single off the second ball, just a single off the over. Over 14: Shaw takes a single off the second ball and completes his maiden Test Century in just 39 balls, just a single off the over. FIFTY FOR SHAW!! Over 13: Hodler to Shaw, the batsman takes a single, he is on 49 now, Pujara on strike now, no more runs off the over.