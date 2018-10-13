Ind vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: India 80/1 at lunch, Shaw scores fifty

Sight to behold: @y_umesh sends stumps flying Is there a better sight than to see a fast bowler steaming and uprooting the timber? Sit back and watch as Umesh Yadav unleashes fury. https://t.co/1YKBe3vsoo #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/oQn62Itovx — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2018 Over 16: Shaw gets a single off Warrican's first delivery, Pujara cuts away the ball for four to square of the wicket, T runs off the over and it's LUNCH!! Over 15: Holder to Shaw, he gets a single off the second ball, just a single off the over. Over 14: Shaw takes a single off the second ball and completes his maiden Test Century in just 39 balls, just a single off the over. FIFTY FOR SHAW!! Over 13: Hodler to Shaw, the batsman takes a single, he is on 49 now, Pujara on strike now, no more runs off the over.

India were at 80/1 at lunch and Prithvi continued his top-class form and cruised to his maiden Test fifty against West Indies in the second Test match in Hyderabad.

started with boundaries and continued his assault, making it look really easy.

Lokesh Rahul, however, was not that lucky yet again as he had to depart on a meagre score of 4 runs.

Rahul perished on an inside edge off Holder's delivery.

Earlier, West Indies were all out for 311 runs in the first innings against India in the second Test match in Hyderabad.

Umesh Yadav took his second 5-wicket haul in Test macthes and produced hist best bowling figure of 88-6.

Roston Chase scored a century for West Indies, helping his team put up a over 300-run score on the board.