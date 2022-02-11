JUST IN
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live: India win toss & choose to bat, make four changes

Catch up with the live updates with live scores and ball by ball commentary of Ind vs WI 3rd ODI

India cricket team | West Indies cricket team | India vs West Indies

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Indian bowler Mohd. Siraj with teammates celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shai Diego Hope during the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Indian bowler Mohd. Siraj with teammates. (PTI Photo)
The third and final ODI between India and West Indies will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Indian team has already taken an unassailable 2-09 led and Rohit Sharma and his troops would aim for a clean sweep. 

Toss: The toss was won by India skipper Rohit Sharma and he decided to bat first. 

Catch all the live updates and live scores as well as the ball by ball commentary of the third Ind vs WI ODI 

India have made four changes in the Playing 11 as Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar get a game in place of KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur respectively. 

For West Indies, skipper Kieron Pollard once again misses the game and Akeal Hosein is also out with injury. Hayden Walsh Jr comes in for him. 

India Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna,

West Indies Playing 11

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kemar Roach

