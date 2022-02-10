IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Playing 11, team combinations & players to watch out

India, who have won the first two ODIs of the three-match series against West Indies, will look to complete a clean sweep when they take the field in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Indian team would be boosted by the inclusion of Shikhar Dhawan as the opener who will be available after having recovered from Covid-19. West Indies on the other hand would also have the services of its captain Kieron Pollard who had to sit out the second ODI due to a niggle.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India Predicted Playing 11

The Indian team can rest Virat Kohli which might sound strange but can be applied given that India have already won the series and would want to keep on playing Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav who hasn’t done anything bad to deserve the ousting.



Other than Dhawan, might also get a shot in the Playing 11 at the place of Washington Sundar or Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal/ Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna,

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: West Indies Predicted Playing 11

West Indies would be playing both Pollard and Odean Smith and in that case, Darren Bravo, who hasn’t performed as per the expectations of the team would be left out. The West Indian bowlers have done well in both the games, hence there is no change expected in the bowling department.

Predicted Playing 11

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

IND vs WI: Key Players to watch out for India

Prasidh Krishna

The tall and lanky fast bowler from Karnataka did exceedingly well in the second game and won the game for his team almost single-handedly. He gave away only 12 runs in his spell of 9.2 overs and picked four wickets. If not of the same level, a strong performance is expected from Krishna in this game as well.

Suryakumar Yadav

The middle-order batter has already played two fine innings in their first two games and if given a chance, he would surely want to make it three in a row. His role as a finisher is also of the utmost importance in the absence of a pure finisher and he along with Deepak Hooda will hold the key.

Kuldeep Yadav

If the chinaman bowler plays, the probability of which is very strong, he could be one of the better players among the 11 on the field for India. With his ability to square up the batters, he could pose a great threat to West Indian batters who are not adept at playing spin that well.

IND vs WI: Key Players to watch out for West Indies

Odean Smith

The all-rounder made a strong impact in the very first game that he played for his team. With both bat and ball, he was a force to reckon with and with just two big hits, made realise the powers that he possesses. With the ball, he was able to move it as well and removed key players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

Jason Holder

After performing exceedingly well in the first ODI, Holder did well with the ball in the second game too but wasn’t able to replicate his first game’s performance with the bat in the second game. But given the fact that he is a fighter, chances are that he will make a comeback as West Indies play for pride in the final game.

Shai Hope

came into the series with a big reputation with the bat. He averages more than 50 in ODIs and is only among the two batters to have continuously done so since the 2019 World Cup. However, he has not performed to his potential so far, getting dismissed in both the games on deliveries which he could have played better.