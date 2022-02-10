IND vs WI 3rd ODI Preview: Rohit Sharma's men eye clean sweep

After winning the first two games comfortably, the Indian cricket team will be looking to make it a clean sweep in the three-match ODI series when it takes on West Indies in the third and final ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11.



Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper started his T20I captaincy career with a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand last year and he would look to keep that momentum going by winning this series 3-0 as well.

On the other hand, West Indies, who were beaten by Ireland in their last ODI series at home, have struggled a lot with the bat in this series as well and very few players have been able to get among runs.

The team would especially want its top five to score runs which also includes vice-captain Nicholas Pooran and experienced Darren Bravo alongside Shai Hope who has a lot of potential but has not been able to translate it into performance so far.

This match would most probably have back in the team as skipper and thus he would want the team to show some commitment and win this game that they would be playing for pride.

India team news

Now that India have won the series, the team can look to play at least Kuldeep Yadav in place of Washington Sundar. Also as Rohit told in the post-match presentation of the second game that Shikhar Dhawan would be available for the last ODI, he therefore can get a chance to open. In that case, either Suryakumar Yadav or Deepak Hooda would have to make way or we can be surprised to see Virat Kohli sitting uot the game as well.

West Indies team news

The West Indian set-up will have to do a lot of thinking as they can’t drop Odean Smith now aftre his performanace with both bat and ball in the second game. Given that Pollard would be back for this game, one player would have to make way and that might be Darren Bravo as Pollard would anyway play as a pure batter.

India Playing 11 Prediction

(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli/ Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing 11 Prediction

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, and Kemar Roach

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Weather Update

The weather at Ahmedabad is set to be pleasant with no rain on the radar and the temperatures remaining in the highest 20s throughout the day and in the lower twenties at night. However, in the second ODI, there was no dew at all which was strange given that in the first ODI there was a lot of dew. Dew is expected for the third game as well.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Pitch Prediction

The pitch in the second ODI had pace and bounce in it and assisted fast bowlers and spinners were also able to extract some turn from it. In the first game, there was only help for spinners. Since the game is happening only after one day gap, it might happen that the pitch will remain similar to the second game.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan

West Indies Squad

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner