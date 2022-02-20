- Hinduja group's UK firm bags health agency contract worth GBP 211 mn
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Rain to play spoilsport at Eden Gardens!
Eden Gardens under covers before play in the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies. Photo:@BCCI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Indian opening batter who shot to fame with his brilliant batting for Chennai Super Kings, would most likely be included in the Playing 11 of the India cricket team as it faces the West Indies cricket team in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Eden Gardens Weather Update
It seems that rain will be a major hindrance in the third T20I between India and West Indies as the pitch at Eden Gardens is under covers as of 05:30 pm IST on Sunday, Februray 20, 2022 and more rainfall is expected later tonight.
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Eden Gardens Weather Update
It seems that rain will be a major hindrance in the third T20I between India and West Indies as the pitch at Eden Gardens is under covers as of 05:30 pm IST on Sunday, Februray 20, 2022 and more rainfall is expected later tonight.
With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant opting to move out of the Team India bubble, Gaikwad has finally got his chance and might bat at number three with Shreyas Iyer batting at number four. Having won the first match comfortably by six wickets and the second one, a close encounter by only eight runs, the men in blue will be charged up to achieve the hattrick of sweeps under the captainship of Sharma.
Earlier Rohit led India to 3-0 series wins over New Zealand in T20Is and West Indies in ODIs to begin his full-time captaincy career for India.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Toss
The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his West Indian counterpart- Kieron Pollard would take place at 06:30 pm IST, half an hour earlier than the start of play.
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Pitch Report
While there was swing on offer in the first game, the second game saw a very mild version of it from the Indian bowlers and it waned eventually. A similar pitch is expected for the third and last game as well. It will support the fast bowlers early on in both innings band the spinners will have to wage a war with dew.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
West Indies Predicted Playing 11
Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr
