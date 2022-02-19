IND vs WI 3rd T20I Preview: Rohit Sharma eyes third consecutive clean sweep

The captain would want to continue his run of clean sweeps as his team faces the in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Having won the first match comfortably by six wickets and the second one, a close encounter by only eight runs, the men in blue are charged up to achieve the hattrick of sweeps under the captainship of Sharma.

Earlier Rohit led India to 3-0 series wins over New Zealand in T20Is and West Indies in ODIs to begin his full-time captaincy career for India.

On the other hand, and his men, even after trying hard thanks to brilliant knocks from vice-captain Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell, failed to win the second T20I and has thus far remained winless on their tour of India having lost the ODI series 3-0. Pollard himself has not been able to fire all cylinders, causing a lot of problems for his team as a whole.

Thus, in the last T20I, the entire team along with the skipper would be eager to leave with an Impact and a victory in their bag.

3rd T20I Toss

The toss between India skipper and his West Indian counterpart- would take place at 06:30 pm IST, half an hour earlier than the start of play.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Pitch Report

While there was swing on offer in the first game, the second game saw a very mild version of it from the Indian bowlers and it waned eventually. A similar pitch is expected for the third and last game as well. It will support the fast bowlers early on in both innings band the spinners will have to wage a war with dew.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Weather Update

There is no forecast of rain for the second T20I between India and the West Indies at the in Kolkata. However, there will be a lot of dew no doubt and the amount will keep on increasing as time passes. The dew will therefore force the bowlers to take precautionary measures and spinners might be introduced into the attack early on.

Ind vs WI 3rd T20I Playing 11

India Playing 11 Prediction

Now that India have clinched the series, changes a flurry are expected in the third and last T20I with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur getting a game in place of Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar

Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies Playing 11 Prediction

Brandon King has failed miserably with the bat and thus in his place, either Shai Hope or Darren Bravo could get a game. In the bowling department, both Dominic Drakes and Hayden Walsh Jr could be given a chance in places of Sheldon Cottrell and Akeal Hosein respectively.

Predicted Playing 11

Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr

India T20I Squad

(Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies T20I Squad

Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, (Captain), Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh