IND vs WI 3rd T20I Preview: Rohit Sharma eyes third consecutive clean sweep

The India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma would want to continue his run of clean sweeps as his team faces the West Indies cricket team in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Having won the first match comfortably by six wickets and the second one, a close encounter by only eight runs, the men in blue are charged up to achieve the hattrick of sweeps under the captainship of Sharma.
Earlier Rohit led India to 3-0 series wins over New Zealand in T20Is and West Indies in ODIs to begin his full-time captaincy career for India.
On the other hand, Kieron Pollard and his men, even after trying hard thanks to brilliant knocks from vice-captain Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell, failed to win the second T20I and has thus far remained winless on their tour of India having lost the ODI series 3-0. Pollard himself has not been able to fire all cylinders, causing a lot of problems for his team as a whole.
Thus, in the last T20I, the entire team along with the skipper would be eager to leave with an Impact and a victory in their bag.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Toss
The toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his West Indian counterpart- Kieron Pollard would take place at 06:30 pm IST, half an hour earlier than the start of play.
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Pitch Report
While there was swing on offer in the first game, the second game saw a very mild version of it from the Indian bowlers and it waned eventually. A similar pitch is expected for the third and last game as well. It will support the fast bowlers early on in both innings band the spinners will have to wage a war with dew.
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Eden Gardens Weather Update
There is no forecast of rain for the second T20I between India and the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, there will be a lot of dew no doubt and the amount will keep on increasing as time passes. The dew will therefore force the bowlers to take precautionary measures and spinners might be introduced into the attack early on.
Ind vs WI 3rd T20I Playing 11
India Playing 11 Prediction
Now that India have clinched the series, changes a flurry are expected in the third and last T20I with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur getting a game in place of Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar
Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
West Indies Playing 11 Prediction
Brandon King has failed miserably with the bat and thus in his place, either Shai Hope or Darren Bravo could get a game. In the bowling department, both Dominic Drakes and Hayden Walsh Jr could be given a chance in places of Sheldon Cottrell and Akeal Hosein respectively.
Predicted Playing 11
Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr
India T20I Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies T20I Squad
Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh
