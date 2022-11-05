IND vs ZIM Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

Live Streaming of the India vs T20 World Cup 2022 game is going to be available on the Disney Plus app in India. The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Network on their television sets.

India saved a scare against Bangladesh in its last game where it was bailed by the opponent’s lack of experience in pressure situations and won the match by 5 runs eventually. However, they would be up against an equally challenging opposition in Zimbabwe, who have played well throughout the tournament except for their last game where they were beaten by the Netherlands. Thus, it is not going to be an easy pass for India.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup will begin at 01:30 pm IST on November 06, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the app and watched Live and exclusively on the Network on TV in India.

The T20 World Cup match of the Super 12 stage between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time on November 06, 2022, at the Cricket Ground, Australia.

People can watch Rohit Sharma's India take on Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe live and exclusive on network on television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today's India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match can be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus app and its website.

The wicket has offered a lot of help to the bowlers, especially in terms of bounce and swing and hence the fast bowlers will always be in the game. It is not a high-scoring pitch and hence anything between 150-160 could be really tricky.

After washing out three games, Melbourne could finally have a game without a prior rain warning as the weather forecast has predicted intermittent clouds throughout the evening, but no rain. Thus a full game could be in store for the visitors.