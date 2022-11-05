IND vs ZIM Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

-
Live Streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 game is going to be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app in India. The Indian audience can also watch the match LIVE on the Star Sports Network on their television sets.
India saved a scare against Bangladesh in its last game where it was bailed by the opponent’s lack of experience in pressure situations and won the match by 5 runs eventually. However, they would be up against an equally challenging opposition in Zimbabwe, who have played well throughout the tournament except for their last game where they were beaten by the Netherlands. Thus, it is not going to be an easy pass for India.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Live Streaming
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup will begin at 01:30 pm IST on November 06, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and exclusively on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
When and where would Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup match occur?
The T20 World Cup match of the Super 12 stage between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time on November 06, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.
How can people watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match live and exclusive?
People can watch Rohit Sharma’s India take on Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe live and exclusive on Star Sports network on television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match can be Live Streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and its website.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup Pitch Report
The Melbourne wicket has offered a lot of help to the bowlers, especially n terms of bounce and swing and hence the fast bowlers will always be in the game. It s not a high-scoring pitch and hence anything between 150-160 could be really tricky.
Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup Melbourne weather report
After washing out three games, Melbourne could finally have a game without a prior rain warning as the weather forecast has predicted intermittent clouds throughout the evening, but no rain. Thus a full game could be in store for the visitors.
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 22:18 IST