India Legends vs Lanka Legends: Check match timings, live streaming details

In the third match of Road Safety World Series, India Legends led by will lock horns with Tilakratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends at D Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the first match, and turned back the clock as they led India Legends to a seven-wicket win over West Indies Legends at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sehwag and Tendulkar's 83-run opening stand set the foundation as and later combined to help chase down a target of 151 with 10 balls to spare.

While the Mumbai crowd chanted for its beloved Tendulkar, Sehwag lit up the venue with his entertaining and match-winning knock of 74 not out (57 balls, 11x4) taking India to 151/3 in 18.2 overs. Meanwhile, Tendulkar got a quickfire 36 (29 balls, 7x4) before nicking left-arm spinner Suleiman Benn to wicket-keeper Ridley Jacobs on Saturday.





Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tilakratne Dilshan held his nerve as his team defeated Australia Legends by seven runs in the second game of the Road Safety World Series on Sunday. Electing to bat, Sri Lanka Legends managed to score 161/8 and then bowled out Australia to 154.

Sri Lankan bowlers had reduced Aussies to 59/7, but then Nathan Reardon (96) gave them a real scare as he brought Aussies close to victory, but could not take his side home. Dilshan, who grabbed three wickets, was the pick of the bowlers. Australia needed 17 runs from six balls, but Dilshan defended it successfully.





Here are the expected playing 11 of both the teams:

India legends tentative playing 11: Virender Sehwag, (c), Mohammad Kaif, Sameer Dighe (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Manpreet Gony

Sri Lanka legends tentative playing 11: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Upul Chandana, Farveez Maharoof, Sachithra Senanayake, Chaminda Vaas, Rangana Herath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ajantha Mendis

India Legends batsman plays a shot during Road Safety World Series cricket T20 match against West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Date: March 10, 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:00 pm (IST)

Venue: D Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai

The live broadcast of India legends vs Sri Lanka legends will be available on Colours Cineplex HD, Colours Cineplex and Colours Kannada Cinema. You can also live stream the matches on Jio and Voot.

Where to buy India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match tickets

You can buy match tickets of India Legends vs Sri Lanka legends match on the website of Bookmyshow.





Here are the squads for Road Safety World Series cricket:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sameer Dighe.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura.