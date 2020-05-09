India needs to subdue Warner, Smith for its success in Aus: Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes if India are to get the better of Australia in the blockbuster Test series later this year, the visitors will have to find a way to keep star duo and quiet.



Australia will welcome Virat Kohli's team in the latest edition of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin in November.



What is Border-Gavaskar Trophy



The Border–Gavaskar Trophy is a Test cricket series played between India and Australia. It is currently played via the International Cricket Council's future tours program, with varying lengths of time between matches. If the series is drawn, then the country holding the trophy previously retains it.



The series is named after Australia's Allan Border and India's Sunil Gavaskar, the first 2 test cricketers to have scored over 10,000 Test runs in their respective careers, former captains of their respective teams, and were both world record holders for the most career runs scored in Test match cricket.



India currently holds the trophy after regaining the trophy from Australia in the 2017 series which it won 2–1, then retaining it in the 2018–19 series. The first Boarder Gavaskar trophy was held in India in 1996.