India needs to subdue Warner, Smith for its success in Aus: Ian Chappell

Australia will welcome Virat Kohli's troops in the latest edition of Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is currently scheduled to begin in November

BS Web Team & agencies  |  New Delhi 

(Photo Credit: Twitter)
I am certainly looking forward to Australia-India series and it will be a very interesting one as India will come with the confidence of having won last time they toured Australia, says Ian Chappell. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes if India are to get the better of Australia in the blockbuster Test series later this year, the visitors will have to find a way to keep star duo Steve Smith and David Warner quiet.
 
Australia will welcome Virat Kohli's team in the latest edition of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin in November.
 

What is Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border–Gavaskar Trophy is a Test cricket series played between India and Australia. It is currently played via the International Cricket Council's future tours program, with varying lengths of time between matches. If the series is drawn, then the country holding the trophy previously retains it.

The series is named after Australia's Allan Border and India's Sunil Gavaskar, the first 2 test cricketers to have scored over 10,000 Test runs in their respective careers, former captains of their respective teams, and were both world record holders for the most career runs scored in Test match cricket.
 
India currently holds the trophy after regaining the trophy from Australia in the 2017 series which it won 2–1, then retaining it in the 2018–19 series. The first Boarder Gavaskar trophy was held in India in 1996.

 The last time India toured Australia, they won a Test series Down Under for the first time in history. Chappell believes India are well-equipped to handle the challenging conditions of Australia as they showed during the last tour.

 
"I am certainly looking forward to it (the Australia-India series). It will be a very interesting one. India will come with the confidence of having won last time they toured Australia," Chappell said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show.
 
Chappell, however, did caution India regarding the presence of Smith and Warner. The duo were serving bans for their part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal when Kohli's boys got the better of Australia 2-1 in the 2018-19 series. 
 
 
 
Since their return, Smith and Warner have slotted into the team seamlessly and once again reached the heights, which they had achieved before their fall from grace.
 
"The batting last time India were here wasn't so good. If India can keep getting Warner and Smith out cheaply, then India could win. If they don't get Warner and Smith cheaply, Australia will win," Chappell said.
First Published: Sat, May 09 2020. 15:46 IST

