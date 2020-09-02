India's dramatic chase for the chess gold in first online Olympiad

There can only be one”. This truism drives sports. Everyone wants a winner, any winner — no matter how closely matched a sporting contest.

Absurd forms of hair-splitting can be applied — remember the last cricket World Cup? However, the first online Chess Olympiad broke with that tradition of manufacturing a winner. The gold medal will be shared between the finalists, India and Russia. While this is the umpteenth chess achievement for the Russians, it is the first world team gold for India. It may just have a similar impact on chess as the 1983 World Cup had on ...