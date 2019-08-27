US Open 2019: Federer takes two-set lead over Nagal after 1st set loss

The last Grand Slam of the year, US Open, started on a cheerful note for Indian fans as 22 year old Sumit Nagal from Jhajjar, Haryana won the opening set of his first match against Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career so far. Nagal managed to keep Federer in check in the first set and eventually took the lead. He won the first set 6-4. Federer did look rusty in the game as he missed to convert game points.

The world number 3 Federer made a strong come back in the second set, winning it by 6-1. However, Nagal made Federer fight for each point. It is interesting to note that at the end of the second set, Federer has made 33 unforced errors, while Nagal made only 19.

Extending his lead, Federer won the third set with ease and manage to find more rhythm in the game. Unforced errors were more from Federer, but he improved upon first serve wins and made Nagal run all over. FIghting hard, Nagal won two points but could not repeat the performance of first set.

It is the first time since 1998 that two Indians are part of the singles main draw in a Grand Slam after Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes in the 1998 Wimbledon.

