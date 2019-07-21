India squad for Windies: Dhawan back; Saini, Rahul Chahar get maiden call

Five selectors led by chief selector MSK Prasad met on Sunday in Mumbai to pick the India squad for West Indies tour. This was the for the first time the India selection team has met after India’s exit from ICC cricket World Cup 2019 in semifinals. Senior opener made a comeback to India's limited overs India squad after recovering from a thumb fracture while rookie leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are the new face in the limited over format for India tour of the West Indies. Senior opener made a comeback to India's limited overs India squad after recovering from a thumb fracture while rookie leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are the new face in the limited over format for India tour of the West Indies.

India will play 3 T20 Internationals, as many One Day Internationals and 2 Test matches during their tour to West Indies.

captain will lead India in all three formats while MS Dhoni has taken a break for two months to serve his paramilitary regiment in the Indian army.

Another notable inclusion was veteran keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who is back in the Test squad after undergoing a shoulder surgery to recover from an injury sustained during the 2018 IPL.

Saha last played a Test match in South Africa back in January 2018.

Rajasthan leg-spinner Chahar has been rewarded for his consistent show in the IPL and domestic cricket with a berth in the Twenty20 squad. He is younger cousin of seamer Deepak, who is also in the T20 squad.

One notable exclusion in India squad is youngster Shubman Gill though he looked brilliant in the India A tour of West Indies A. Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer have made into the Indian squad on superb knock in Caribbean Island during unofficial ODI series.

From the World Cup squad, the prominent player to be dropped is Dinesh Karhik while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested as a part of workload management programme.

Bumrah though is part of the Test squad.

India squad for T20Is:



(Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini



India squad for ODIs



(Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini



India squad for Test Series



Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.