Shubman Gill or Manish Pandey - who will be India's No 4 in West Indies?

The Indian national selectors will meet on Sunday to select India’s squad for West Indies tour, after India cricket team’s exit in the semifinal of ICC cricket world cup 2019. It is believed that the selection committee chaired by MSK Prasad wants to move forward with an eye on future but they would also like to get a sense of where the Indian captain stands on this issue. With Dhoni made himself not available for selection for two months, is expected to be first wicketkeeper choice in all three formats while Wriddhiman Saha will be Pant's understudy in the Tests.

Selectors look to fix India’s number 4 conundrum



The widely debated India’s number 4 spot is up for grabs and it will be interesting to see who will get a chance to represent Team India. The top contenders for that spot would be Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer as they made some impressive knock during India A tour of West Indies. All three of them have got a chance in Team India since 2017 on various occasions.

During India A tour of West Indies, went on to score a magnificent century in the third unofficial One Day International (ODI) match and have a score of 4, 2, 100, 24. On the other hand, Shubman Gill has looked impressive in his scratchy knocks as he scored 10, 62, 77 while he was not in the fourth unofficial ODI, which India A lost by 5 runs. Shreyas Iyer was also good in patches but not have any big score under his belt barring 77 runs in the first unofficial ODI. His scores in the 3 matches that he played reads 77, 27 and 47.

Here is full schedule of India tour of West Indies:

