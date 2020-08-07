JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Hockey captain Manpreet, 3 other players test positive for Covid-19
Business Standard

India to host 2021 T20 World Cup, Australia gets to hold it in 2022: ICC

The global body also confirmed that next year's women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand has been postponed until February-March 2022

Topics
World Cup | ICC meet | ICC World T20

Press Trust of India 

ICC T20 World Cup
File Photo of Paul Collingwood with ICC T20 World Cup. Photo: @T20WorldCup

India on Friday retained the right to host the 2021 T20 World Cup while Australia will conduct this year's postponed edition in 2022, the ICC announced after its board meeting.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2020 that was postponed due to Covid-19 will be held in Australia in 2022. India will host the T20 World Cup 2021 as planned," the ICC stated in a press release.

The global body also confirmed that next year's women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand has been postponed until February-March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 20:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY