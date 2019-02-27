India vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE: Test of batting in must win game India

In an attempt to level the ongoing T20 series, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team may change the playing 11 when they face Australia in 2nd T20 International match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. On the back of poor batting display and dismal death bowling, India are trailing 0-1 in the series after losing the first T20 match to Australia. Indian bowlers did a fine job to take the match to the very last ball. However, Umesh Yadav could not defend 14 runs in the last over. India will have to improve the batting thoroughly and look to bowl better in the death. The playing 11 for the 2nd T20 may see changes.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams:

India playing 11: K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma/Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Dinesh Karthik/Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav/Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia playing 11: Marcus Stoinis, D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb (wk), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Live streaming details

Date and Day: February 27, 2019, and Wednesday

Place: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:00 pm (IST)