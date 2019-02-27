India vs Australia 2nd T20 LIVE: Test of batting in must win game India

-
In an attempt to level the ongoing T20 series, the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team may change the playing 11 when they face Australia in 2nd T20 International match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. On the back of poor batting display and dismal death bowling, India are trailing 0-1 in the series after losing the first T20 match to Australia. Indian bowlers did a fine job to take the match to the very last ball. However, Umesh Yadav could not defend 14 runs in the last over. India will have to improve the batting thoroughly and look to bowl better in the death. The playing 11 for the 2nd T20 may see changes.
