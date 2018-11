India would look to level the 3-match T20 series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) today.

Trailing 0-1 in the series, India have been two-time unlucky as rain played a spoiler for Virat Kohli-led side. India did get a chance to pose a reply in the first T20 but the second match was washed away due to intermittent rain, leaving India with just the last T20 to save the series.

Australia, despite nominal performance, are leading the series and this would be a confidence booster for the hosts as they look to clinch the T20 series ahead of the test series against india.

The Aaron Finch-led side, would look to put up a strong show as they are just a win away from the much-needed series win.