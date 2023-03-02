India Vs Australia 3rd test, day 2 live streaming: When and where to watch

India vs Australia's third test began yesterday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India is confident of winning the Test match after defeating Australia in the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Australia is looking for ways to bounce back in the series.

This series is crucial from the World Test Championship point of view, as both India and Australia will later face off in the WTC final. This series, therefore, is a dress rehearsal for the final.

India has a confirmed berth in the WTC final. Australia’s berth will is almost secure too, unless it loses to India 4-0 in this series and South Africa wins all 3 Test matches against West Indies.

3rd Test Day 2 is being broadcast live on the Star Sports network on cable, DTH, and Disney+Hotstar on OTT. This match is also being telecast on DD Free Dish by DD Sports.

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Day 1

The first day of the third test was not a great start for India as the team was all-out for just 109 runs in 33.2 overs. Virat Kohli was the highest run scorer with 22 runs in 52 deliveries. Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann took five wickets and conceded only 16 runs in his nine overs.

In reply, Australia lost their first wicket after adding just 12 runs on the board, but then Khawaja and Labuschagne secured a 96 runs partnership for the second wicket. At stumps on Day 1, Australia had scored 156 runs with four wickets down. Ravinder Jadeja took all four wickets.

When and where to watch Ind VS Aus 3rd test day 2

You can enjoy live match on Day 2 from 9:30 AM IST. You can enjoy live streaming of Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, which will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network and DD Free Dish by DD Sports. Disney+Hotstar is also the broadcasting partner, and you can watch the live stream on their application and website.

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test Day 2: Pitch report

The pitch is tough to bat on. It will get harder and harder as the day passes and will have enough or more rough. The spinners need to stay consistent with their lengths to create more chances.

Day 2 Scorecard

At the time of writing, 196 for eight after 74.1 overs. R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav took two wickets each on the first session of day 2.