FIH Pro Hockey League India vs Australia live score: Match to begin at 7 pm

If India manages to register a victory today, it will pip Australia from third spot on FIH Pro Hockey league points table. Check India vs Australia hockey match live score and commentary here

BS Web Team 

Rupinder Pal Singh, Indian hockey team
After losing 3-4 to defending champions Australia hockey team, Indian hockey team would look to win the today’s match in FIH Pro League at Kalinga Stadium. On Friday, India went on to score two goals in the final quarter against Australia to reduce the deficit. Rupinder had a glorious chance to level the scores with a last minute penalty corner, but his effort sailed wide off the mark. With this win, Australia has moved to the third spot on the FIH Pro Hockey League points table. If India manages to register a win today, it will move to the third spot ahead of Australia. 
 
Check points table here
 
India vs Australia today's hockey match live streaming details
 
India vs Australia hockey match will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 with English Commentary. You can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for IND vs AUS live score and match updates...
 

