Ind vs Aus 2nd test LIVE: Can India bowl out Australia cheaply on Day 4?

On Day 4 of second test, India will look to bowl out Australia cheaply after conceding 43-run lead. Australia were 132 for four at stumps on the third day of the second Test extending their overall lead to 175 runs. India need to bowl with great line and length in the morning session of Day 4 and take some quick wickets so that they cannot chase more than 250. On the other hand, Paine and Khawaja will look to extend the lead and play out the first session unhurt to consolidate their grip on the match.

Earlier, responding to Australia's first-innings total of 326, India were all out for 283 to give the hosts a 43 run lead. The Indian skipper scored 123 runs off 257 balls. It was his sixth Test hundred on Australian soil, joining boyhood hero Sachin Tendulkar, and he became the second-quickest batsman in Test history to score 25 Test hundreds (in 127 innings) after Sir Donald Bradman's 68 innings.