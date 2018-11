India vs Australia 1st T20 LIVE: India win toss, put Australia to bat first

The day has arrived, a confident India, led by captain Virat Kohli would face the Aussie challenge in the series opener on Wednesday.

The first T20 international at The Gabba, Brisbane is set to be a fierce competition between India and host Australia who have not been in their best recently due to performance and the, especially after the infamous ball-tampering scandal.

Australia would look to move past from the shadows of recent times while India aim another triumph and especially a long-awaited against the host.

India have been unbeaten since November 2007 in the T20 format and will look to keep their momentum against the Australians

Skipper Kohli would look to maintain a psychological pressure on Australia but it remains to be seen how a young Indian side perform as it's not a cakewalk to play under the conditions in Australia.