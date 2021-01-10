IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 3rd Test Day 4: Labuschagne hits 2nd fifty of match
Australia resumes its second innings from 103-2 on Day 4 with Smith (29 not out) and Labuschagne (47 not out) as overnight batsmen. Check India vs Australia live score and match updates here
Meanwhile, depleted India's injury woes worsened on Day 3 with senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sustaining a left thumb dislocation and fracture which is likely to rule him out of the final Test in Brisbane, starting January 15.
However, there is some good news for India as wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's elbow injury is not serious and he will probably be available when India bat to save the Test match.
Both players underwent scans after being hit by short balls from Australian pacers on third day of the Test match.
The IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 live proceedings will be available on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
ICC World Test Championship
The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.
