India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather

The India Women's Cricket team will take on Australia Women's cricket team in their fifth match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at Eden Park in Auckland. Both the teams have had relatively different campaigns in the tournament so far with the Indian team winning its two matches and losing two, while the Aussies haven't even had to sweat much to win all their four games in the tournament.

When and Where would IND W vs AUS W World Cup Match take place?

The IND W vs AUS W World Cup Match would begin at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs Local time on March 19, 2022, at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. It is one of the six venues of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Where can people watch CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive?

How is today's weather for Women's World Cup match at Eden Park, Auckland?

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the game between India and Australia as from 05:00 pm to 06:00 pm Local time, it is expected to rain a lot in Auckland and audiences must be ready for a reduced match. The cloud cover would be more than 90% throughout the match which begins at 06:30 am IST and 02:00 pm Local time.

What is the pitch report for today's Women's World Cup match between India and Australia in Auckland?

The Eden Park has generally remained low and slow and scoring runs hasn't been as easy on this ground as it is on other grounds of New Zealand. However, its dimensions and shape, much like a Baseball pitch, make the straighter boundaries pretty short and gives the batters a unique hitting zone and if they can execute, it brings a lot of runs.