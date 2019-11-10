JUST IN
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20: LIVE Scoreboard
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE score: Historic series on the line

Both India and Bangladesh would look to clinch the series in the final match in Nagpur. Watch IND vs BAN 3rd T20I LIVE cricket score and match commentary here

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Rohit Sharma waves his bat after scoring half-century (Photo: BCCI)

After registering an emphatic victory in Rajkot to level the three-match rubber, Rohit Sharma-led India cricket team will aim for another commanding performance when they take on Bangladesh cricket team in the series-deciding third T20I to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Sunday.

Bangladesh started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the young Indian brigade in Delhi and set their sights on a historic series win.

Teams batting first have won eight of the 11 T20Is played at this venue and thus it would be interesting to see what India would do in case they win the toss.

Squads:

India Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh Cricket Team: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam

 
First Published: Sun, November 10 2019. 16:50 IST

