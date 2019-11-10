India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE score: Historic series on the line

-
After registering an emphatic victory in Rajkot to level the three-match rubber, Rohit Sharma-led India cricket team will aim for another commanding performance when they take on Bangladesh cricket team in the series-deciding third T20I to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Sunday.
Bangladesh started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the young Indian brigade in Delhi and set their sights on a historic series win.
Teams batting first have won eight of the 11 T20Is played at this venue and thus it would be interesting to see what India would do in case they win the toss.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE scoreboard:
Squads:
India Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur
Bangladesh Cricket Team: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam