India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather

The India Women's Cricket team will take on Bangladesh Women's cricket team in their sixth match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. While Bangladesh have already surprised one Subcontinent team in Pakistan, they would look to upset another. India on the other hand would be going for the full two points and an improvement in net run rate
The Match would begin at 06:30 am IST on March 22, 2022, and will be broadcast across the Star Sports Network and can be Live Streamed on the Hotstar website and mobile application as well.
When and Where would IND W vs BAN W World Cup Match take place?
The IND W vs BAN W World Cup Match would begin at 06:30 am Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs Local time on March 22, 2022, at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. It is one of the six venues of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.
Where can people watch India vs Bangladesh CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive?
People can watch India take on Bangladesh in the CWC 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the Women's World Cup match between India and Bangladesh can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
How is today's weather for India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup match at Seddon Park, Auckland?
Though rain was expected to play spoilsport in the game between India and Australia. But it rained for a very limited period and the match was anyhow completed fully. However, the weather for India vs Bangladesh game in Hamilton is forecasted to have rainfall in the first few hours of the scheduled play, which is from 1400 hrs Local time and 06:30 am IST. However, after the first three-four hours, there isn't going to be any rainfall. So most probably a curtailed game would be at our disposal in the match between India Women and Bangladesh Women
What is the pitch report for today's Women's World Cup match between India and Bangladesh in Hamilton?
The pitch at Seddon Park has generally been helpful for the bowlers and high scoring matches haven't taken place apart from the one between India and West Indies, in which too, West Indies was not really able to compete with India. Thus in this match too, with Indian and Bangladeshi spinners churning up the runs, it is not going to be easy for the batters
