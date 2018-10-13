JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Football » News

Ind vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Pant, Rahane take India to 308/4
Business Standard

India vs China football match LIVE score 0 | 0 after 70 minutes in 2nd half

The Indian football team is playing an international match for the first time in China though the two countries' senior sides have faced each other 17 times in the past

BS Web Team 

India vs China Football
Sandesh Jhingan. Photo: @SandeshJhingan

65th minue: WIDE! Kotal argues that it was his thigh and not his arm while blocking the ball.  53th minute: Another corner for China and they fails to score as Indian defender remains rock solid 50th minute: Zhi breaks away on the right and his grounded cross is hit by Gao Lin first time to rattle only the upright. Half time 0-0 India  vs China . Photos from all over India . Keep moving  #inquilabeindianfootball pic.twitter.com/c4pCIhfJgJ — Blue Pilgrims (@BluePilgrims) October 13, 2018 46' The 2nd half kicks off with @IndianFootball moving from the left to right in their blue jersey with PR China in red. CHN 0 – 0 IND#CHNvIND #AsianDream #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #WeAreIndia — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 13, 2018 45' At half time, China and @IndianFootball would be disappointed as they've been unable to score from opportunities created to give their team the lead. Both teams showed intent, but lacked finishing. CHN 0 – 0 IND#CHNvIND #AsianDream #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #WeAreIndia pic.twitter.com/Uw0c1iMcj3 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 13, 2018

In a friendly football match, India football team will lock horns with China at the Suzhou Olympic Stadium today. The Indian team is playing an international match for the first time in China though the two countries' senior sides have faced each other 17 times in the past. China have played in India seven times in the invitational tournament Nehru Cup. Also, in the 21-years, this is first time when senior sides of India and China are playing against each other. Indian team coach Stephan Constantine termed this match ‘much more than friendly’ as it serves as a perfect warm-up for the national team ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2019.

India can succeed in China: Cahill
 
China are ranked 21 places higher than India who are currently enjoying their best ever phase in international football at 97. The Sunil Chhetri led team under the guidance of head coach Stephen Constantine enjoyed a 13-match unbeaten run which was ended by Kyrgyzstan earlier this year. This was followed by a wonderful outing in the SAFF Cup campaign where the team finished as runners-up.

India vs China Football match timings
Date: October 13, 2018

Day: Saturday

Match timings: 5:00 PM (IST)
 
India vs China Football match live streaming details
 
India vs China Football match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Asianet Movies.
 
The football fans also live stream India vs China football match on digital platforms like Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
India football squad vs China
 
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Karanjit Singh.
 
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das.
 
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Pronay Halder, Nikhil Poojary, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Sat, October 13 2018. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY

India vs China football match LIVE score 0 | 0 after 70 minutes in 2nd half

The Indian football team is playing an international match for the first time in China though the two countries' senior sides have faced each other 17 times in the past

In a friendly football match, India football team will lock horns with China at the Suzhou Olympic Stadium today. The Indian team is playing an international match for the first time in China though the two countries' senior sides have faced each other 17 times in the past. China have played in India seven times in the invitational tournament Nehru Cup. Also, in the 21-years, this is first time when senior sides of India and China are playing against each other. Indian team coach Stephan Constantine termed this match ‘much more than friendly’ as it serves as a perfect warm-up for the national team ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2019.

India can succeed in China: Cahill
 
China are ranked 21 places higher than India who are currently enjoying their best ever phase in international football at 97. The Sunil Chhetri led team under the guidance of head coach Stephen Constantine enjoyed a 13-match unbeaten run which was ended by Kyrgyzstan earlier this year. This was followed by a wonderful outing in the SAFF Cup campaign where the team finished as runners-up.

India vs China Football match timings
Date: October 13, 2018

Day: Saturday

Match timings: 5:00 PM (IST)
 
India vs China Football match live streaming details
 
India vs China Football match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Asianet Movies.
 
The football fans also live stream India vs China football match on digital platforms like Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
India football squad vs China
 
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Karanjit Singh.
 
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das.
 
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Pronay Halder, Nikhil Poojary, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan.

image
Business Standard
177 22