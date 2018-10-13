India vs China football match LIVE score 0 | 0 after 70 minutes in 2nd half

65th minue: WIDE! Kotal argues that it was his thigh and not his arm while blocking the ball. 53th minute: Another corner for China and they fails to score as Indian defender remains rock solid 50th minute: Zhi breaks away on the right and his grounded cross is hit by Gao Lin first time to rattle only the upright. Half time 0-0 India vs China . Photos from all over India . Keep moving #inquilabeindianfootball pic.twitter.com/c4pCIhfJgJ — Blue Pilgrims (@BluePilgrims) October 13, 2018 46' The 2nd half kicks off with @IndianFootball moving from the left to right in their blue jersey with PR China in red. CHN 0 – 0 IND#CHNvIND #AsianDream #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #WeAreIndia — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 13, 2018 45' At half time, China and @IndianFootball would be disappointed as they've been unable to score from opportunities created to give their team the lead. Both teams showed intent, but lacked finishing. CHN 0 – 0 IND#CHNvIND #AsianDream #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #WeAreIndia pic.twitter.com/Uw0c1iMcj3 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 13, 2018

In a friendly match, team will lock horns with China at the Suzhou Olympic Stadium today. The Indian team is playing an international match for the first time in China though the two countries' senior sides have faced each other 17 times in the past. China have played in India seven times in the invitational tournament Nehru Cup. Also, in the 21-years, this is first time when senior sides of India and China are playing against each other. Indian team coach Stephan Constantine termed this match ‘much more than friendly’ as it serves as a perfect warm-up for the national team ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2019.



India can succeed in China: Cahill



China are ranked 21 places higher than India who are currently enjoying their best ever phase in international at 97. The led team under the guidance of head coach enjoyed a 13-match unbeaten run which was ended by Kyrgyzstan earlier this year. This was followed by a wonderful outing in the SAFF Cup campaign where the team finished as runners-up.



match timings

Date: October 13, 2018



Day: Saturday



Match timings: 5:00 PM (IST)



match live streaming details



match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Asianet Movies.



The football fans also live stream India vs China football match on digital platforms like Hotstar and Jio TV.



India football squad vs China



Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Karanjit Singh.



Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das.



Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Pronay Halder, Nikhil Poojary, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan.

