Ind vs Eng 1st ODI live: Kuldeep gets fifer, Stokes out for 50; 214-6 in 44

Over 42: Both wrist spinners bowling in tandem, Chahal to Ali, one run taken. Stokes takes a single off the 2nd ball. Defended with a nice front foot stride by Ali, DOT ball. Ali fetches it with a sweep to deep mid-wicket manages only a single. Stokes takes a single, excellent stop from Hardik, covered good ground at deep mid-wicket to his left and did well to parry it to the substitute DK who fired in the throw. DOT ball to end the over. England: 209-5, Over highlights: 1 1 0 1 1 0 Over 41: Kuldeep Yadav to Moeen Ali, no run. Moeen Ali takes aquick single. DOT ball. Stokes sits back and cuts the 3rd ball to sweeper cover for a single. Another single taken by Ali. DOT ball. England: 205-5, Over highlights: 0 1 0 1 1 0 Over 40: Moeen Ali, left handed bat, comes to the crease, Yuzvendra Chahal [8.0-0-43-1] is back into the attack. Stokes is on the back foot to defend it for no run, down leg and Stokes helps the 2nd ball away to fine leg for a single. Moeen Ali with a wristy knock to mid-wicket for no run. Moeen Ali takes a single off the next ball. Stokes takes a double off the 4th ball. DOT ball to end the over. England: 202-5, Over highlights: 0 1 0 1 2 0 Over 39: Kuldeep Yadav to Stokes , no run. DOT ball. Another DOT ball. Stokes takes a couple of runs off the 4th ball. Stokes a single off the 5th ball. Buttler OUT, Caught by Dhoni. Soft dismissal for Buttler and India won't mind this. Spinning down leg, would've been a wide had Buttler let it go. England: 198-5, Over highlights: 0 0 0 2 1 W. Jos Buttler c Dhoni b Kuldeep Yadav 53 (51b 5x4 0x6) SR: 103.92 Over 38: Hardik Pandya to Buttler, WIDE. Buttler gets inside the line and defends this full ball to the left of Pandya, DOT ball. off-pace delivery from Pandya, wide of off and it's been punched away to sweeper cover for a single. DOT ball. Another DOT BALL, Third consecutive DOT Ball. WIDE, Stokes crunched away the last ball for a single. England: 195-4, Over highlights: Wd 0 1 0 0 0 Wd 1 Over 37: Siddharth Kaul to Buttler, a single taken. DOT ball. Another DOT ball. Moves away to leg to get room and forces it to sweeper cover for a single. DOT Ball. Buttler drives the last ball for a single to long-off. England: 191-4, Over highlights: 1 0 0 1 0 1
India's captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the first One-day International (ODI) match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham today. Alex Hales has been ruled out of the 1st ODI due to a side strain and David Malan will replace him in England's playing XI. Suresh Raina and K L Rahul have been left out of India's playing XI. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is still not fit and Siddhartha Kaul has been given the chance to represent India. With ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in UK in 2019, the three-match ODI series will give Virat Kohli and his team an ideal opportunity to know the English conditions that Indian cricket team are expected to encounter at during their World Cup stint at exactly the same time next year. With the dismissal of Ben Stokes, Kuldeep Yadav got his fifth wicket. England were 214-6 in 44 overs.