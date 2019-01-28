India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE: Kohli's men look for unassailable lead

In the third ODI of the series, India will take on New Zealand and hope to win it and clinch the series. The Indian team will be roaring with confidence after registering two massive wins over the hosts New Zealand.



The match will be played at Oval, Mount Maunganui. Toss will be again crucial as India have won a match each while chasing and defending.



India beat the hosts all ends up in the first rubber thanks to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. In the second match, Yadav again shone with the ball, scalping four wickets. The batsmen also impressed in the second match as they posted a mammoth 324/4.

Skipper will be rested for the final two ODIs and the subsequent T20I series against the hosts. Opener Rohit Sharma, who led India to the Asia Cup triumph a few months ago, will captain the Men-in-Blue in Kohli's absence.

The batting department is settled as all the players, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav performed brilliantly in the last match. India are yet to finalise their playing XI and there could be one change.

All rounder Hardik Pandya, who was recalled to the Indian side after his ban was lifted, could make the cut at the expense of Vijay Shankar.