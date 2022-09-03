India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Tickets Price, How to buy them?

-
Being among the most interesting encounters in Cricket, India vs Pakistan is always a delight to watch. As the teams face each for the second time in Asia cup 2022, buying tickets would be the first thing on the spectator's mind.
According to viewership reports, the last India-Pak match witnessed 8.4 million viewers in the fourth over of the match and rose to 8.4 million in the 14th over when Pandya removed Mohammad Rizwan in the first innings.
India will play Pakistan in the second match of Super 4 on Sunday, September 4 in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. India has a good track record against Pakistan in knockouts and an upper hand in T20 international head-to-head matches.
The table toppers and runner-ups of Group A will try their best to get on the top of the table in the Super 4 stage of the Asia cup 2022. After defeating Hong Kong by 155 runs, Pakistan would also be in high spirits.
On the other hand, India are the favourites after topping the table and defeating Pakistan in their first match, and Hong Kong in their last match by good margins. It would be interesting to see which of these teams will go into the top two.
India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: India Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Squad
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali,Usman Qadir.
India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Head to Head
India and Pakistan have played 201 international matches. Pakistan has an upper hand as they have won 87 of these, while India has defeated Pakistan 8 out of 10 times in T20 Internationals. Given below is the table of all India vs Pakistan matches in all three formats.
|Format
|Total matches
|Ind Won
|Pak Won
|Tie/No Result/ Draw
|ODI
|132
|55
|73
|4
|T20 International
|10
|8
|2
|0
|Test
|59
|9
|12
|38
|Total
|200
|71
|87
|42
India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: How to buy tickets?
Platinum List is the official ticketing partner of Asia Cup 2022. Here's how you can buy the tickets:
- Visit Platinum List's official website
- Sign up with your Facebook or Google account or with e-mail
- Fill in your country code and number
- Search for Asia Cup in the dialogue box or search from the calendar option or you can find the Asia cup 2022 tickets under the"Top Event" category
- Pick the Dubai International Cricket stadium
- Then, you will be redirected to Asia Cup 2022 Tickets booking information
- Click on the "Buy Tickets" on the right side of the page
- Pick your match and select the seats.
- Enter your credentials
- Take a printout once you download the ticket in the PDF file
India vs Pakistan, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: What is the price of tickets?
Asia Cup 2022 Ticket prices are not fixed and can be changed later. Thus, you should check the exact price at the time of booking.
The price of an Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan might start at AED 250 and go up to AED 8,700. Also, the prices of special tickets range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 (for the Grand lounge).
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
